Game Preview: Pacers vs Knicks- 04/09/23

The Knicks host the Pacers today at 1 p.m. in the final game of the regular season before heading to Cleveland for the start of the playoffs.

New York will want to finish this great regular season with a flourish against Indiana after locking up the number five seed and a date with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Let’s get the injuries out of the way first starting with the Knicks who have Jalen Brunson listed as out. We didn’t see Julius Randle play in New Orleans so we will see if he plays today. Mitchell Robinson did not play in the last game either so we will have to wait to find out if he will suit up as well.

For the Pacers, Chris Duarte and Tyrese Haliburton will both be out while Isaiah Jackson, T.J. McConnell and Aaron Nesmith are all listed as doubtful. Indiana doesn’t have anything left to play for and will miss the postseason entirely.

Now, to address the big elephant in the room for this game. We all know what the deal is for this one. It’s the last day of school before the big field trip. The game doesn’t mean anything for the Knicks as far as seeding. New York will focus on staying healthy and getting some players who haven’t played big minutes this season some run.

With all of that being said, this has been a great regular season for the Knicks. The Garden faithful should salute them today and give them the support they deserve before heading to Cleveland no matter who plays in the game.

Prediction

Let’s rock MSG one more time before the playoffs, send the Knicks off right and thank them for a wonderful regular season. I’ll take New York to win the game and bring that momentum to Cleveland for game one against the Cavaliers.

We will have coverage of this game and the playoff run on the site so stick with us as always. Have a great weekend!