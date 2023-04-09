 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 1 of Knicks-Cavaliers playoff series is set for April 15

That’s a problem for this writer.

By Joe Flynn
New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

We’ve known for a while now that the New York Knicks would be facing the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA playoffs. We knew that Game 1 would be in Cleveland. All that was missing was the exact date and time.

Well, now we have that as well: Game 1 will take place on Saturday, April 15 at 6 PM EST. The game will be broadcast of ESPN. Sadly, we won’t have Mike Breen on the broadcast. However, we shall be blessed to hear another legend in former Knicks coach Hubie Brown!

So we’ve come to it at last: The great battle of our time. It’s going to be a long week of hype leading up to this clash. At least that gives Julius Randle some more time to heal from his ankle injury. We received some good news on Sunday, as Randle attending the game without a walking boot.

As for me, this arrangement kind of sucks, because April 15 just happens to be my wedding anniversary. Ah well...get me and my lovely wife a W, Knicks!

