Game 1 of Knicks-Cavaliers playoff series is set for April 15

We’ve known for a while now that the New York Knicks would be facing the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA playoffs. We knew that Game 1 would be in Cleveland. All that was missing was the exact date and time.

Well, now we have that as well: Game 1 will take place on Saturday, April 15 at 6 PM EST. The game will be broadcast of ESPN. Sadly, we won’t have Mike Breen on the broadcast. However, we shall be blessed to hear another legend in former Knicks coach Hubie Brown!

Knicks-Cavs Game 1 will be on ESPN and (hopefully) MSG



ESPN broadcast team is a good one: Cassidy Hubbarth, Dave Pasch and former Knicks coach Hubie Brown pic.twitter.com/ox8KVwsGjs — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) April 10, 2023

So we’ve come to it at last: The great battle of our time. It’s going to be a long week of hype leading up to this clash. At least that gives Julius Randle some more time to heal from his ankle injury. We received some good news on Sunday, as Randle attending the game without a walking boot.

Julius Randle is sharing a chat with fellow street-clothesman Jalen Brunson and his father, Rick, as Thibodeau addresses the group about to retake the court. No boot or crutches for Randle, who's been walking up & down the baseline between his seats and the Knick bench all game. — Kris Pursiainen (@krispursiainen) April 9, 2023

As for me, this arrangement kind of sucks, because April 15 just happens to be my wedding anniversary. Ah well...get me and my lovely wife a W, Knicks!