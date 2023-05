The Knicks’ season is probably coming to an end tonight as they take on the Miami Heat once again. Immanuel Quickley (ankle) is out once again.

Tip-off is at 7:30 PM on TNT. This is your game thread. This is Hot Hot Hoops. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in this thread. Please be kind to one another. Be cool. Go the Knicks.