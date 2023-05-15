Should fans care that the Knicks don’t do public exit interviews?

Sadly, the New York Knicks’ 2022-23 season is over. They aren’t the only ones whose season just ended, of course. But when these things happen, there always tends to be a whiff of controversy. Unlike most other teams, you see, the Knicks don’t allow players and coaches to be made available to the press for season-end exit interviews. And this season will be no exception.

Personally, I’m of two minds of the situation. Not only am I a fan, I’m a CONTENT CREATOR. I need that sweet, sweet content! Also, the idea of the Knicks slinking off into the offseason without while other teams have to face the media one more time is slightly off-putting.

Then again, many agents of the New York press make it difficult to take their side due to their extreme self-righteousness. Observe:

Not my problem anymore but it’s a disgrace. https://t.co/helmvow5Kg — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) May 13, 2023

LOL. Berman, you will always be the king of takes.

Whatever. It is what it is. I’ll miss the 2022-23 Knicks. Who knows when (or if) we’ll see them all together again. Hopefully they relax for a bit and get back to shooting practice.

