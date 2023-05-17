Bummer: The Mavericks will keep their first-round pick after landing 10th in Draft Lottery

It’s a well-established fact that the New York Knicks have no luck in the NBA Draft Lottery. They haven’t moved up in 38 years, despite the fact that they’ve been bad for much of that time. And now we have proof that this string of bad luck extends to times when the Knicks hold other teams’ picks. The Dallas Mavericks will keep their 2023 first-round pick, which was top-10 protected, after landing at No. 10 in Tuesday night’s lottery.

To be fair, the Knicks only had a 20.2% chance of getting that Mavs pick following Dallas’ stupendous late-season collapse. The pick is still owed to us from the Kristaps Porzingis trade, and now it rolls over to 2024. The conditions of the pick are as follows:

2024: top-10 protected

2025: top-10 protected

Dallas would send a 2025 second-round pick if they’re in the top-10 both years

As of now, the Knicks won’t have a pick in the 2023 draft. They traded their pick in the Josh Hart deal. We’ll just have to wait and see if Leon Rose and his crew have any desire to get back into this draft.