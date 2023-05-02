Knicks 111, Heat 105: Scenes from a win is a win

Was Game 2 a good win for the New York Knicks? Well, it was certainly better than a loss. The Miami Heat looked to be in trouble when it was announced before the game that their superstar, Jimmy Butler, would sit out with an ankle sprain. But we’ve learned things so far in this series: The regular season is meaningless, and HEAT CULTURE is real. Players like Max Strus and Gabe Vincent — scrubs in the regular season — have turned into studs in this series.

The Heat led for most of the game thanks to their quality three-point shooting (and the Knicks’ stubborn insistence on leaving their shooters open).

The Knicks managed to take the lead late, however, thanks to some clutch shooting by the Nova Boys, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart:

JB made this look EASY pic.twitter.com/erocrmOAhW — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 3, 2023

JALEN BRUNSON pic.twitter.com/5nF4PBV3CO — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 3, 2023

GOT THE JOB DONE ✅ pic.twitter.com/pw0cDXVKKz — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 3, 2023

Brunson, playing on a sore ankle, shrugged off a rough first half and finished with 30 points. Hart finished one assist shy of a triple-double: 14 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists.

It wasn’t pretty, and they have some serious work to do if they’re going to steal a game in Miami, but a win is a win. Matt Miranda has your recap. Get some rest.