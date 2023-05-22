Rokas Jokubaitis and Barcelona lost in the EuroLeague semifinals

It was a tough end to a fantastic season for our New York Knicks — losing to their eternal nemesis, the Miami Heat. As it turns out, another Knicks-adjacent player also suffered a brutal loss to a rival in the playoffs. Rokas Jokubaitis, the Lithuanian point guard picked in the second round two years ago, has been playing with Barcelona for the past two seasons. He helped his squad make the EuroLeague Final Four, where they took on Barcelona’s own eternal rival in all sports, Real Madrid.

Our guy Rokas had a rough go of it. He scored six points, grabbed two rebounds and dished three assists in 12 minutes, but he also broke his damn teeth!

Rokas Jokubaitis out here losing teeth at the EuroLeague Final Four pic.twitter.com/VMc71zIpHa — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 19, 2023

Barcelona only scored 24 total points in the second half — they play shorter quarters, but still — as Real charged ahead and took the contest, 78-66. They will play Olympiacos in the Final. As for Rokas, at least he was able to get his teeth fixed.

Update: Rokas getting that 3am dental work pic.twitter.com/f8rzkZlUpQ — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 20, 2023

We’ll have more about Rokas and his fit with the Knicks (or trade value) later this summer.