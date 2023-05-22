Carmelo Anthony officially announces his retirement

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony announced his retirement on Monday morning with a video posted to social media.

It probably doesn’t come as much of a surprise, since he couldn’t catch on with an NBA team last season. Still, it’s the end of an incredible ride for Melo, who finished in ninth place in NBA history in scoring. He also won four Olympic medals (three gold) and an NCAA championship with Syracuse.

Though he technically played one more season as a Denver Nugget, Melo will probably be remembered for his years as a Knick. Melo played parts of seven seasons in New York and was named an All-Star in each one. He won the scoring title in 2012-13, making him the second Knick to achieve the feat, after Bernard King. He led the Knicks to arguably their best campaign in twenty years, winning 54 games and reaching the second round of the playoffs.

Yet, his tenure in New York will always be clouded somewhat by the trade that brought him here. Could Melo have held out until free agency? Did he need to force the deal that cost the Knicks so dearly? The Nuggets used the final pick swap in the Melo deal to draft Jamal Murray, who is currently starring for Denver on their way to the Finals.

Despite his flaws, Carmelo Anthony was probably the finest Knick we’ve seen thus far in the century. Best of luck in retirement, Melo!