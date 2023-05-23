Should the Knicks retire Carmelo Anthony’s jersey?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Knicks fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Former Knick Carmelo Anthony announced his retirement on Monday. The announcement set off a torrent of well wishes from across the basketball world. Naturally, when a player of Melo’s caliber retires, the question becomes how to honor him. It’s a hot topic among New York sports fans at the moment. Many Knicks fans want to hang Melo’s No. 7 from the MSG rafters. Other fans — and WFAN callers — argue that Melo doesn’t deserve such an honor, at least not ahead of some other former Knicks (like Bernard King).

So what do you think, P&T’ers? Should the Knicks retire Melo’s jersey? Take the survey and let your voice be heard!