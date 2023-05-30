Fans don’t seem very enthused about the Knicks retiring Carmelo Anthony’s jersey

Last week we posed the question to readers: Should the Knicks retire Carmelo Anthony’s jersey? Well, the results are in, and I must say I’m a bit surprised!

I knew Melo was a polarizing player, but 38% seems a little low to me. I thought his jersey retirement would get a bit more traction with the younger crowd. To them, the Melo (and Amar’e Stoudemire) years were their first exposure to an even slightly relevant Knicks club. Older fans, like me, have memories of players like John Starks, who arguably have a better claim to the honor. (Sorry, Bernard King, but you were even before my time.)

Then again, judging by recent P&T comment sections, maybe I shouldn’t be surprised. It seems like most of you guys were against enshrining Melo’s No. 7 in the MSG rafters.

