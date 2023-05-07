 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Immanuel Quickley, Jalen Brunson suffered ankle injuries in Game 4 loss

Ankles, again.

By Joe Flynn
New York Knicks v Miami Heat - Game Three Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

If there has been one theme for the New York Knicks these past few weeks, it would be “Ankles are annoying.” Even when they were beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round, the Knicks were dealing with ankle injuries (Julius Randle, Josh Hart). Now they’re facing the Heat (and getting their asses handed to them), but the ankle problems remain the same.

In game 3 alone, two Knicks guards suffered ankle injuries. The biggest, scariest injury happened to Immanuel Quickley in the second half of their 105-86 defeat. Quickley didn’t return to the game after limping to the locker room.

Asked about the injury and his status for Game 4, IQ sounded unsure.

Jalen Brunson managed to play through a “tweak” of the ankle, as Tom Thibodeau called it after the game. He was questionable with ankle soreness before Game 2, so this dude’s ankles simply cannot catch a break. However, Brunson expects to be ready to go for Game 4.

Ankles are stupid.

