Immanuel Quickley, Jalen Brunson suffered ankle injuries in Game 4 loss

If there has been one theme for the New York Knicks these past few weeks, it would be “Ankles are annoying.” Even when they were beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round, the Knicks were dealing with ankle injuries (Julius Randle, Josh Hart). Now they’re facing the Heat (and getting their asses handed to them), but the ankle problems remain the same.

In game 3 alone, two Knicks guards suffered ankle injuries. The biggest, scariest injury happened to Immanuel Quickley in the second half of their 105-86 defeat. Quickley didn’t return to the game after limping to the locker room.

Tom Thibodeau said Immanuel Quickley has a sprained ankle and Knicks will know more tomorrow about the injury. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) May 6, 2023

Asked about the injury and his status for Game 4, IQ sounded unsure.

Immanuel Quickley shares an update on his sprained ankle and is unsure of his Game 4 status: pic.twitter.com/4iJ5FvHAOn — x - KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) May 6, 2023

Jalen Brunson managed to play through a “tweak” of the ankle, as Tom Thibodeau called it after the game. He was questionable with ankle soreness before Game 2, so this dude’s ankles simply cannot catch a break. However, Brunson expects to be ready to go for Game 4.

Jalen Brunson was asked if he tweaked his ankle late in Game 3: “I’m all good; I’ll be ready for Game 4.” — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) May 6, 2023

Ankles are stupid.