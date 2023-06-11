Should the Knicks trade Obi Toppin this summer?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Knicks fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Obi Toppin has been a fan favorite ever since he was drafted No. 8 overall in 2020. He’s a local kid with a great personality and a dynamic offensive game. His thunderous dunks have been a staple of highlight reels for the past three seasons. And he’s been very productive when he has actually been given significant minutes.

That being said, the Knicks still employ Julius Randle, an veritable iron man who blocks Obi at the power forward position. They are still coached by Tom Thibodeau, who will never play Obi and Julius together. With his path the minutes blocked, and his rookie contract about to run out, would it make sense to trade Obi and try to recoup some value this summer? Or would you rather hold on to him for (at least) one more season?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/XFX6FW/">Please take our survey</a>

What say you, Knicks fans? Make your voices heard in the survey and in the comments.