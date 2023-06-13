Knicks to workout Fordham forward Khalid Moore

As the 2023 NBA draft approaches, the New York Knicks are doing their due diligence on players that could potentially become available.

Unless they trade for a draft pick, the Knicks will not be making any selections in the 2023 draft. This has turned their attention to players on the outside looking in.

Khalid Moore is one name New York is keeping an eye on. Per Ian Begley, the 6’7” forward has a pre-draft workout with the Knicks on Friday.

Khalid Moore, a 6’7’ F who helped lead Fordham to a 22-7 record last season, has a pre-draft workout w/Knicks on Friday. Moore is from Elmont, NY & played high school ball at Archbishop Molloy. Prior to Fordham, Moore helped Georgia Tech win an ACC Title: https://t.co/DbJt3puxLG — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 13, 2023

Moore was a grad student this season that made a big jump after transferring schools. He played four years at Georgia Tech where he topped out at 5.2 points and 3.4 rebounds in 23.9 minutes in his fourth year. Looking for more opportunities, Moore used his fifth year and transferred to Fordham University to play under head coach Keith Urgo. The forward grew up in Elmont, New York, which is only about a 50-minute drive from the Fordham campus.

The statistical leap Moore made was impressive. He went from averaging 5.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.7 assists to 15.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. His field goal attempts went from 4.8 to 10.8 but this wasn't a situation where a guy just started forcing shots with more offensive freedom. His field goal, three-point, free-throw, and true shooting percentages all rose. Khalid went from a 46.7 percent true shooting percentage in 2021-22 to 58.6 percent in 2022-23. This was all while he saw his usage go from 14.4 to 25.6, the highest on a Fordham team that finished third in the Atlantic 10 regular season.

Khalid Moore didn't get overwhelmed this season with an exponentially bigger role, he embraced it.

He was a three-star and the fifth-rated player coming out of New York in the 2018 class.

At Fordham this season, his play was good enough to earn him All-Atlantic-10 Third-Team honors. The Rams would come up short against the Dayton Flyers in the semifinals of the conference tournament, ending a massive turnaround season for the program.

Moore was average a strong 22 points and nine rebounds on 50 percent shooting to earn himself A-10 All-Tournament Team honors.

Congrats to Khalid Moore for earning a spot on the @A10MBB All-Tournament Team! pic.twitter.com/K9u72sqwCR — Fordham Basketball (@FordhamMBB) March 12, 2023

The Elmont, New York product is not currently being projected as one of the 58 players to hear their name called on draft night. He is a player that should certainly have a chance to prove himself in the summer league circuits. Moore is a physical high motor player with an NBA-ready body. This season he showed he has good touch from places such as the post while also being able to knock down an open shot.

Against George Mason, Moore scored a career-high 30 points:

Also, check out this really well-done 15-minute scouting report video detailing all the different aspects of Khalid Moore’s game:

He is someone I will be keeping an eye on going forward. As the Miami Heat and other examples in NBA history have taught us, just because you don’t hear your name called on draft night, doesn't mean you can’t be impactful.

