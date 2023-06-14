Knicks fans are evenly split on the idea of trading Obi Toppin this summer

Last weekend we asked if the Knicks should trade power forward Obi Toppin this summer. The thinking behind trading Obi is this: He’s going into the final year of his rookie deal. He’ll probably be too expensive to re-sign, and he doesn’t have a big enough role on this team while Julius Randle is still on the roster. But Obi is much-loved around these parts, so I was interested in seeing what fans think.

The results are in, and fans were pretty much split right down the middle, with 46% of fans voting that the Knicks should trade Obi.

It’s a tough choice! They could perhaps recoup a late first-round pick in the upcoming draft. If they hold on to Obi, they risk losing him for nothing. But still...it’s Obi! He’s been very good when he actually gets game minutes.

The draft is next week, so we might find out more about the front office’s plan for Obi soon enough.

