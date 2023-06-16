 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

True New Yorker Obi Toppin shows you how to make a chopped cheese

By Joe Flynn
2023 NBA Playoffs - Miami Heat v New York Knicks Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

You hungry? If you’re in Red Hook, you might want to stop in and buy a chopped cheese from Rahim Mohammed, a.k.a Rah Money, a.k.a. General Ock. You might just catch a glimpse of Knicks forward Obi Toppin working the grill, or at least buying a pink lemonade.

We’ve discussed the idea of trading Obi at length on these spaces. Here’s the thing: It may make sense from a strategic standpoint. He can’t get the minutes he needs to truly excel while Julius Randle is on the roster, and the front office doesn’t seem that enthused about moving Randle. Maybe the should send him to a team like Indiana for picks.

But then you watch this native New Yorker making his spicy chopped cheese the Ocky way, and you realize that, karmically, the Knicks might never recover from sending him out of the Big Apple. Obi Toppin in Indiana? That would be a fate worse than death.

This is why Leon Rose gets paid the big bucks, though. He has to make these kinds of decisions and try to live with himself afterward.

