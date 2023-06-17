Knicks worked out Isaiah Sanders

The New York Knicks don’t have a 2023 NBA Draft pick—whether that’s a first- or a second-rounder—but that has not prevented them from working out some talents.

On Friday, June 16, Fairmont State wing Isiah Sanders posted a story on IG announcing his upcoming visit to the Knickerbockers later on the same day via ACD Agency, which legally represents him.

Isaiah Sanders at his workout with the Knicks https://t.co/xrl1YTFgEQ pic.twitter.com/bXO95u28K5 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 16, 2023

Sanders himself confirmed his presence at the Knicks facilities a few hours later, when he took to his personal IG account and posted a little picture of the threads NYK had handed him for the workout.

Sanders started his collegiate tenure at Notre Dame (OH) back in 2019 and after appearing in 29 games donning the Falcons’ uniforms and putting up a 12-3-1-1 line, he moved to Fairmont State to play four seasons with the, well... Fighting Falcons.

The wing declared for this June’s draft but he is expected to go undrafted and enter Summer League as an UDFA signee by some team across the NBA landscape, with the Knicks seemingly leading the way after he trialed for them before the weekend and less than a week from draft day.

Source: Fairmont State's Isaiah Sanders will be a part of tomorrow's pre-draft workout with the Orlando Magic. Sanders was one of the elite 3 point shooters in D2. His 3P% the last 4 years:

44.3%

49.5%

36.1%

43.2%



I got to see him in the @ntxcombine last month. Shot is pure pic.twitter.com/ey72g6Ri4G — Mavs/Magic Draft (@MavsDraft) June 10, 2023

Sanders can play the two, three, and four, is listed at 6’5” and 190lbs, and most recently played all 32 games at Fairmont State with per game averages of 12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and two steals in his last NCAA season.

According to MavsDraft, he’s hit three-point shots in the 36.1-to-49.5% clip through his last four seasons of D2-ball.

Alan Lu, writing for NBA Scouting Live, described Sanders as “a very athletic swingman that can make energetic, hustle plays on both ends of the floor,” and someone “able to run in to score on a thunderous tip slam” in the NTX Combine game he played back in May.

Don’t expect to hear Sanders' name next Thursday, but keep an eye on the additions to the Knicks Summer League roster through free agency once the kid goes undrafted.