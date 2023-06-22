 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Knicks reportedly talked to the Clippers about trading for Paul George

Still very good, if healthy.

By Joe Flynn
New York Knicks v Los Angeles Clippers Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks have been in talks about acquiring Los Angeles Clippers All-Star Paul George in a trade, according to Ian Begley.

That part about gauging George’s trade value is certainly interesting. What would the 33-year-old George even cost. When healthy, he’s still one of the best wings in the NBA — a two-way threat who can guard the opponent’s best player and drop 40 on just about anyone. However, he has rarely been healthy in recent years. George will make $45.6 million next season and has a player option worth $48.7 million in 2024-25. That’s a lot of money, but the length is manageable.

Though the Knicks have done their due diligence, the Clippers might be inclined to hold onto George and make another run at a title, according to Yahoo’s Jake Fisher.

All in all, it’s an intriguing idea that probably won’t come to pass. What do y’all think? Do you want Paul George on the Knicks? And what would you be willing to trade for him? Sound off in the comments.

