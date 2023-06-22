The Knicks reportedly talked to the Clippers about trading for Paul George

The New York Knicks have been in talks about acquiring Los Angeles Clippers All-Star Paul George in a trade, according to Ian Begley.

The Knicks and Clippers have had contact about a potential Paul George trade, per SNY sources. It is unknown if Clippers are willing to move George. @TheSteinLine reported earlier that Clips gave rival teams the impression that they were gauging George's trade value last week. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 22, 2023

That part about gauging George’s trade value is certainly interesting. What would the 33-year-old George even cost. When healthy, he’s still one of the best wings in the NBA — a two-way threat who can guard the opponent’s best player and drop 40 on just about anyone. However, he has rarely been healthy in recent years. George will make $45.6 million next season and has a player option worth $48.7 million in 2024-25. That’s a lot of money, but the length is manageable.

Though the Knicks have done their due diligence, the Clippers might be inclined to hold onto George and make another run at a title, according to Yahoo’s Jake Fisher.

Final pre-draft notebook @YahooSports is live, unpacking news and notes from last night’s Kristaps Porzingis-Marcus Smart-Tyus Jones trade, plus details on Paul George, De’Andre Hunter, Pascal Siakam, the Pacers, Hawks, Lakers and more: https://t.co/8rJYIIbnmj — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 22, 2023

All in all, it’s an intriguing idea that probably won’t come to pass. What do y’all think? Do you want Paul George on the Knicks? And what would you be willing to trade for him? Sound off in the comments.