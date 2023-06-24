The Knicks reportedly won’t pick up Derrick Rose’s option for 2023-24

The New York Knicks are declining to pick up the option on Derrick Rose’s contract for the 2023-24 season, according to Newsday’s Steve Popper.

Knicks will not exercise option on Derrick Rose's contract. Rose was beloved by Thibs and the organization, had a diminished role on the court but was a pro throughout his benching, a voice in the locker room, and this will give him a chance to explore available opportunities. — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) June 24, 2023

Rose has a team option for next season at $15.6 million. There was some thought that the Knicks might pick it up and use that salary in a trade, but clearly that isn’t going to happen.

Note: This doesn’t mean that the Knicks can no longer make a big trade this offseason. They still have Evan Fournier’s salary, among other contracts to trade.

This also doesn’t necessarily mean the end of the line for Rose in New York. He could always come back on a smaller deal. But the Knicks currently run three-deep at the point guard position with Jalen Brunson, Immanuel Quickley and Miles McBride, so there’s almost no shot to earn minutes. If Rose wants to play, he’ll need to find another team with a need at PG.

We wish you luck, Derrick Rose.