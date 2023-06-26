The Knicks’ Summer League schedule lacks juice

It’s no secret that the New York Knicks made precisely zero selections in the 2023 NBA Draft. It was a bummer on draft night, and it’s also a bummer for the upcoming 2023 Las Vegas Summer League. But at least we can was the ragtag SummerKnicks take on some of the NBA’s top rookies, right? Right?

Sadly, the answer is probably no. The Knicks released their Summer League schedule over the weekend, and they aren’t playing any of the top rookies. The highest draft pick they’ll see is Magic guard Jett Howard (No. 11 overall).

Summertime hoops coming pic.twitter.com/qmiudHGYto — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) June 23, 2023

The Knicks will get one more game at the end of the Vegas campaign, so perhaps they could face a Victor Wembanyama or Scoot Henderson. We’ll see.

For now, we know that undrafted free agents Jacob Toppin and Jaylen Martin will probably play in Vegas. Maybe last year’s second-round pick, Trevor Keels, will be there. We now know small forward Race Thompson out of Indiana University will be there.

Indiana's Race Thompson, a 24-year-old 6'8" small forward, will play for the summer Knicks. Team captain Thompson averaged 8.4 points & 5.2 rebounds for Mike Woodson pic.twitter.com/v7ArGSHroA — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 25, 2023

Whatever. We’ve seen worse Knicks rosters! Let’s go Knicks!