Seth Curry among names Knicks will consider in free agency

It’s no secret that one of the New York Knicks' downfalls last season was a lack of shooting.

They finished 19th in the regular season in three-point percentage and attempted the eighth most per game.

The playoffs were terrible. New York shot 29.2 percent from deep while taking just under 33 attempts per game. It was the worst percentage of any team in the 2023 NBA playoffs.

There is one free agent out there who would undoubtedly bolster the Knicks’ shooting.

Seth Curry:

The 32-year-old Curry has consistently been near the top of the NBA in three-point percentage in his career. A career 43.5 percent shooter from deep, the undrafted guard should at least catch the Knicks' attention.

Seth didn't have his best season in 2022-23, averaging 9.2 points in only 20 minutes per game. He appeared in 61 regular season games and still hit 94/232 (40.5%) of his three-pointers.

In 2021-22, Curry averaged 15 points per game while shooting 42.2 percent from three. Seth knocked down 158 three-pointers in only 64 regular season games. This is the version of Curry I know is out there and we are not so far removed from it.

Shooting areas Seth Curry helps in:

The Knicks’ struggled with all different types of shooting sets in the playoffs. They shot 35.4 percent on spot-ups, 30.9 percent on catch & shoot threes, and 24.8 percent on pull-up three-pointers.

Curry is well-versed in being effective in different sets. Last season, he hit 77/150 (51.3%) of his jump shots which included 17/38 (44.7%) from three. When it came to catch & shoot, Seth shot 40.9 percent from three. In 2021-22, he shot a ridiculous 52.4 percent on catch & shoot thress with a 77.8 effective field goal percentage.

He hit 15/31 (48.4%) from the right corner and 69/171 (40.4%) from above the break. If New York were to utilize transition offense more next season, Curry would be a valuable fit as someone who can hit quick shots.

Playmaking:

Seth Curry really only gets talked about for his shooting (rightfully so) but he happens to be a pretty solid playmaker. In 2021-22, he averaged four assists per game with the Philadelphia 76ers in 45 games before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets. He averaged seven potential assists per game and showed what he could do with the ball in his hands.

The six-foot-one guard could play a nice role off the bench for the Knicks. He also can comfortably create his own shot and doesn't always need someone to set him up. Curry is the type of scorer and shooter that is worth going after. He’ll have those nights where he pops but offers some consistency which is always useful.

Before everyone jumps on him for being bad on defense, Seth Curry has been positive in defensive win shares every year of his career. He’s a winning player, a fun player to root for, and a hell of a shooter.

