Media Round-Up: Derrick Rose might land in Chicago, Baron Davis talks Linsanity and Melo

According to Marc Stein’s most recent newsletter, the Chicago Bulls are among the teams interested in signing the recently released Knick, Derrick Rose. That makes sense. Securing depth at the point guard position is imperative for Chicago with Lonzo Ball unlikely to be available this year.

This week, the Knicks declined to pick up the team option on his contract, which would have paid him $15.6 million for 2023-24.

Interest for the free agent is likely slim, given that the 34-year-old played a modest sum of 53 games over the past two years. Still, his veteran leadership has value, and he might still be able to offer small bursts of offense off the bench. His presence would serve as a valuable asset for mentoring young talents like Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu, who are poised to lead the Bulls in the point guard position.

A Bulls reunion would bring a sweet conclusion to Derrick’s NBA story. Rose, who was the 2010-11 NBA MVP with Chicago, would likely relish a chance to close out his career in his hometown, playing for his first team.

If he does not sign with another club, the chance remains that Rose could return to the Knicks, just a reduction in pay. He does love coach Tom Thibodeau, after all, and by all accounts, he’s been a tremendous locker-room presence.

Meanwhile on YouTube . . . the one-time Knick Baron Davis (2011-12) appeared on the Bootleg Kev Podcast this week. During his appearance, the retired guard discussed Linsanity, Carmelo, and touched upon his time in New York.

One of the more interesting quotes concerns how an injured Davis had been working with Lin: “Me and D’Antoni used to call Jeremy Lin ‘Angels in the Outfield.’ . . . Jeremy Lin was there to help me get back to planning, so I needed another week. So that’s how he wind up staying staying that week, playing against the Brooklyn Nets, and then going on his run. That’s how he got his other ten day, cause I wasn’t ready.” If Davis had been healthy, “We would have never seen Jeremy Lin.”

Davis gives an insider perspective on the hysteria of Linsanity, Melo, and more. I’d never heard of the podcast but enjoyed the clip. Check it out.