Clyde Frazier plans to continue working Knicks games “as long as I can”

Even in the midst of a very successful New York Knicks season, fans could see a bit of a dark cloud lingering on the horizon. Franchise icon Walt Clyde Frazier turned 78 years old in March, and it was natural to wonder just how long he would keep calling Knicks games for MSG.

Well fear not, friends: Clyde isn’t nearly ready to hang up his microphone, as he said in an interview with Sports Illustrated:

I’m going do it as long as I can. I’ll probably get off the road, cut back on road games (but) I’ll do more home games. I still like mingling with the fans, signing autographs, talking to the kids, doing basketball camps. I’m in my element!

Clyde was hanging on the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival for the premier of “Rolling Along,” the one-man show featuring fellow Knicks legend “Dollar” Bill Bradley.

It makes sense for Clyde to do fewer road games at his age, but he’ll be missed. I love hearing him complain about Cleveland. Just keep on doing what you do, for as long as it makes you happy, Clyde. We love you!