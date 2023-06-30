Free agency news: Bruce Brown spurns meeting with Knicks to sign deal, Donte DiVincenzo to meet with other teams

The New York Knicks, who will have some money to play with in free agency, planned to meet with Denver Nuggets wing Bruce Brown, according to Ian Begley.

Or so they thought.

Instead, Brown signed a massive two-year, $45 million deal with the Indiana Pacers at the outset of the official free agency period.

ESPN reporting with @malikaandrews: Free agent Bruce Brown has agreed on a two-year, $45M deal with the Indiana Pacers, his agents Ty Sullivan and Steven Heumann of @CAASports tell ESPN. Denver — limited in what it could pay — loses a key piece to its repeat hopes. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

Oh well, the Knicks only have the $12.4 million midlevel exception to offer Brown, and the Pacers blew that offer right out of the water. Brown is a damn good role player, but the Knicks already have a a similar type of Swiss army knife wing coming off the bench in Josh Hart.

Now the focus turns to Donte DiVincenzo. The buzz is that the Knicks are the frontrunners to sign Jalen Brunson’s former Villanova teammate. However, it’s being reported that DiVincenzo is also planning on meeting with several teams.

Less than three hours to free agency and don’t expect quick answers. Donte DiVincenzo is taking four meetings between tonight and tomorrow. — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) June 30, 2023

Unlike the Pacers, who had a ton of cap space, the Knicks can’t really crush other teams with an unmatchable offer to DiVincenzo, so they’re going to have to wait this out a bit longer.

We’ll keep you updated.