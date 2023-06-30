 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Free agency news: Bruce Brown spurns meeting with Knicks to sign deal, Donte DiVincenzo to meet with other teams

Oh well.

By Joe Flynn
NBA: Denver Nuggets at New York Knicks Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks, who will have some money to play with in free agency, planned to meet with Denver Nuggets wing Bruce Brown, according to Ian Begley.

Or so they thought.

Instead, Brown signed a massive two-year, $45 million deal with the Indiana Pacers at the outset of the official free agency period.

Oh well, the Knicks only have the $12.4 million midlevel exception to offer Brown, and the Pacers blew that offer right out of the water. Brown is a damn good role player, but the Knicks already have a a similar type of Swiss army knife wing coming off the bench in Josh Hart.

Now the focus turns to Donte DiVincenzo. The buzz is that the Knicks are the frontrunners to sign Jalen Brunson’s former Villanova teammate. However, it’s being reported that DiVincenzo is also planning on meeting with several teams.

Unlike the Pacers, who had a ton of cap space, the Knicks can’t really crush other teams with an unmatchable offer to DiVincenzo, so they’re going to have to wait this out a bit longer.

We’ll keep you updated.

