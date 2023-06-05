Jalen Brunson included in USA 12-man roster for World Cup

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson is expected to make the final USA Basketball 12-man squad named by Steve Kerr to play in the 2023 FIBA World Cup scheduled to take place later this summer in Indonesia, Japan, and the Philippines.

Basketball insider Marc Stein broke the news in a Tweet published on Sunday, and he confirmed his report on Monday morning as part of his latest newsletter ($).

Brunson will reportedly join Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn Nets), Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks), and Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers).

Shams Charania of The Athletic ($) shared the news about all of those other newcomers committing to play for the USA Basketball in the upcoming World Cup.

The team has been put together by coach Kerr, managing director Grant Hill, and general manager Sean Ford, although it’s still unfinished with only six names included in the 12-man roster at least that we know of.

Brunson will enter the FIBA World Cup as a 24-point, 6.2-assist, 3.5-rebound average after completing his first season in New York following his move from Dallas last July when he signed with the Knicks as a free agent. Brunson had not been called up for any USA Basketball roster in the past, no matter the tournament.

The USA squad will hit training camp ahead of the international tourney on August 3rd in warm Las Vegas where they will play an exhibition game against Puerto Rico four days later, on Aug. 7. They will then fly to Spain and UAE before getting their World Cup run started on Aug. 26 in the first match of the tournament against New Zealand.

Brunson will become the first Knickerbocker to appear in a major international tournament with the USA Basketball team since Carmelo Anthony was called up for the 2016 Olympics. Back then, the United States reigned supreme in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, blasting Serbia 96-66 in the final.

Now-two-time MVP and then 21-year-old center Nikola Jokic played 24 minutes for Serbia off the pine, scored six points, led his team with four rebounds, and dished out a couple of dimes. Just imagine.

This summer, the United States will compete as the clear favorite to lift the chip when all is said and done by the end of the WC. Long-time foes from Serbia (led by Jokic), Greece (Giannis), Slovenia (Luka), France (Gobert and Wembanyama), and Australia (Giddey) are next in line.