Dear basketball media: please stop lumping the Knicks in with teams that need a point guard

Not to be outdone by the NBA Finals, Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is going on yet another one of his “I’m not leaving Portland...but if I was...” media blitzes. He made waves on social media Wednesday by appearing on a podcast and choosing a hypothetical trade to the Miami Heat. Riveting stuff.

But let’s pause for a moment after the very first sentence of this clip:

Damian Lillard says Miami is ‘obviously’ his first choice over Boston, New York and Brooklyn in a hypothetical trade



“Bam is my dawg”



“Everybody keeps saying, ‘Damian Lillard is going to be traded to the Knicks...”

WHO? WHO IS SAYING THIS? TELL ME!

Whoever is saying this, it certainly isn’t coming from Knicks fans. I’ve met some truly bizarre subsets of Knicks fans over the years, but I have not witnessed any of those factions clamoring for a Damian Lillard trade at the moment. There’s a reason for this: Jalen Brunson.

Look, Damian Lillard is an incredible player. But so is Brunson. They are both point guards, and one of them is younger, cheaper, and already on the Knicks. Case closed.

This Lillard talk is part of a larger trend that is going to grow more irritating as the summer drags on: NBA pundits trying to mock-trade some big-name point guard to the Knicks. Does this organization need an upgrade in some areas? Of course. But point guard is not one of them. We Knicks fans have wandered in the point guard desert for long enough, and we’ve found the promised land.

So feel free to mock-trade Lillard to Miami or Brooklyn or wherever. If Chris Paul becomes available, start the Lakers rumors. But keep the Knicks out of it. We’re good at point guard.