Knicks scheduled to work out Wichita State guard Craig Porter Jr.

The Knicks currently hold zero draft picks in the upcoming draft but that hasn’t stopped them from doing their due diligence. According to a tweet from Global Scouting, Craig Porter Jr. has an upcoming workout session scheduled with the Knicks. This could just be in case Porter Jr., who is projected to be a potential late second-round pick, goes undrafted. However, it could also mean that New York is still interested in moving into back end of the draft.

The former Wichita State guard, who averaged 13.5 PPG, 4.9 APG, and 6.2 RPG in his senior year, is known as a very good rebounder for his size and position, and is also regarded as a good defender, who has a knack for getting steals and blocks. Offensively, Porter Jr. is an improving yet streaky outside shooter with solid playmaking skills and decent athleticism.

If he wants to overcome his 6’2” frame and excel in the NBA, he’ll need to continue working on his jump shot and learn to pick his spots better on offense. This pick doesn’t make the most sense for a Knicks team that already has a plethora of point guards in Jalen Brunson, Immanuel Quickley, and Deuce McBride and finds itself needing wings and shooters. But the Knicks could also be positioning themselves to be ready in case the aforementioned Quickley is shipped off in a trade. New York would have to either make a move or hope that Porter Jr. goes undrafted, but given Tom Thibodeau’s love for defenders who can rebound, the the 23 year-old may find his way to New York later this summer.