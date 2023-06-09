LSU’s K.J. Williams worked out for the Knicks this week.

Per the socials, K.J. Williams worked out for the New York Knicks this week.

6'10" LSU big KJ Williams worked out for the Knicks according to his IG. As with most reported Knicks workouts thus far, Williams is likely to go undrafted pic.twitter.com/VinIk2atBr — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 9, 2023

Williams is an intriguing 6’10”, 245 lb prospect who recorded impressive numbers on both ends of the floor in college.

He can score from the low-post and shoot from long range. He played 124 games at Murray State before transferring to Louisiana State in 2022. For the Fighting Tigers last season, the power forward averaged 17.7 points and almost eight boards in 32 minutes per game.

In 2021-22, he was the Ohio Valley Conference leader in points per game (18), and ranked second last season. Hailing from Mississippi, Williams is a career 38% shooter from downtown. Last season, he hit 41% beyond the arc on 4.3 attempts per game.

He’s no slouch on D, either. His career defensive rating of 90.86 is the OVC’s fifth highest since 2009-10. And he averages more than two steals per game.

You’d be right to suggest that K.J.’s strong frame bears a passing resemblance to New York’s current power forward, Julius Randle. While not as fast or bouncy as reserve Obi Toppin, if Toppin is dealt this summer, Williams has the potential to assume the role of Randle’s understudy. After all, Toppin only played 15 minutes per game last season, and that’s a reasonable target number for a rook.

Draft prognosticators seem to share the opinion that Williams will either be taken late in the second round, or not have his named called at all on Draft Night, June 22, 2023. He is a bit long in the tooth, with his 24th birthday coming this September. (Toppin is 25.) His footwork is a little slow, which has led to him being burned by quicker players, and he doesn’t always protect the ball.

Still, he’s a strong buck with a respectable jumper. I’d love this pick-up for the Knicks. They could easily stash him in the G-League and apply some seasoning, or use him off the bench if Toppin departs.