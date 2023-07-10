Knicks, DiVincenzo officially agree to four-year contract

Four-years $50 million

That is the contract of the newest Knicks free agent signing Donte DiVincenzo.

Fred Katz of The Athletic summed up DiVincenzos’ per year figures pertaining to the new deal:

Donte DiVincenzo’s contract structure, per source:



2023-24: $10.9M

2024-25: $11.4M

2025-26: $12M

2026-27: $12.5M



Plus $750K in unlikely bonuses each season for LOTS of things, including DPOY, MVP, MIP, 6MOY and All-NBA. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) July 9, 2023

The 26-year-old DiVincenzo will make $10.9 million in 2023-24 before jumping up an extra $1.6 million in 2026-27, his final year.

After stops with the Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings, and Golden State Warriors, this will be the shooting guard's fourth team.

He had a very respectable season with the Warriors in 2022-23. Averaging 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals in 26.3 minutes per game. The 72 games he played were also the most he’s played in a season, and he shot a career-high 39.7 percent from three.

The pesky guard can do a little of everything and offers versatility on both sides of the ball.

Of the $50 million in his new contract, $47 million is guaranteed. He will have an opportunity to earn the other $3 million by winning an award or being selected to an All-NBA team.

Back in 2018, DiVincenzo won Big East Sixth Man of the Year as a sophomore at Villanova and ultimately helped that team win the National Title.

Likely coming off the bench, Donte will get the opportunity to show what he can do in Tom Thibodeau’s system, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him close games. This should also light a fire under guys like RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Quentin Grimes, as DDV is another player looking to cut into their playing time.

Before the Knicks contract, DiVincenzo’s career earnings sat around $19.3 million.

With a new contract, reuniting with old teammates, and a city that’s ready to see what he can bring, Donte DiVincenzo has big things ahead.

