SummerKnicks 82, SummerMagic 80 (OT): Knicks get first win on Jaylen Martin floater

We’ll always have the Jaylen Martin Summer League game-winner!

By Joe Flynn
2023 NBA Summer League - New York Knicks v Orlando Magic Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images

Listen, this Knicks 2023 Summer League campaign hasn’t exactly been one for the history books. The team lacks big-time NBA prospects, and the results over the first two games were putrid. But these are young men vying for a chance to continue their dreams of playing pro ball. They’re trying, dammit!

And on Wednesday night in Las Vegas, the Summer Knicks finally got their moment to shine. They overcame a double-digit second-half deficit to knock off the Orlando Magic in overtime, 82-80.

The NBA uses the Elam ending for Summer League, and with the game tied at 75-75 at the end of regulation, the first team to hit 82 would win. That team was the Knicks, thanks to a tough floater from two-way contract player Jaylen Martin.

Martin finished with 12 points on 4-8 shooting. The undrafted free agent signing was clearly jazzed about the game-winner.

The game ball goes to Charlie Brown Jr., who had a team-high 19 points and a nice dime to Michael Foster Jr. to put the Knicks up two near the end of regulation.

Good vibes all around. 2023 Summer Knicks forever!

