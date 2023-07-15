SummerKnicks 97, SummerCeltics 89: Scenes from the Charlie Brown Jr. Show

Considering how it began — with two rather pathetic defeats and virtually zero buzz — the Knicks’ 2023 Summer League is ending on a surprisingly high note. They notched their first win in an overtime thriller on Jaylen Martin’s tough floater, and on Friday night they climbed back to .500 with a convincing 97-89 win over the Boston Celtics.

Once again, the game ball belongs to the Knicks’ Summer League MVP, Charlie Brown Jr. Young Mr. Brown decimated the Celtics with 27 points on 10-16 shooting, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

27 points for Charlie Brown Jr vs the Celtics.



Kid is good

Our own Kento Kato penned an ode to Charlie Brown on Friday. The Knicks don’t really need another guard at the moment, but the kid can flat-out play.

In other news, a pair of struggling SummerKnicks finally excelled on Friday night. Trevor Keels scored 20 points on 7-10 shooting and Isaiah Roby dropped 17 on 6-9 shooting. Still, the evening belonged to Charlie Brown.

The Knicks finish their Summer League slate Saturday night at 8:30 PM EST against the Denver Nuggets.