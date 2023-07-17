Reigning MVP Joel Embiid causes a stir with public comments. Could he be on the move?

Joel Embiid attended the Uninterrupted Film Festival in Los Angeles and his recent comments have raised some eyebrows.

When doing a sit-down onstage interview, the Philadelphia 76ers big man opened up about his goal of winning an NBA championship. Embiid threw in a little line that once again potentially puts his future in Philly in question.

Joel Embiid on his future aspirations:



“I just want to win a championship. Whatever it takes. I don’t know where that’s gonna be. Whether it’s in Philly or anywhere else. I just want to have a chance.”



Joel Embiid and New York Knicks have been linked since Leon Rose became president of basketball operations in 2020. Rose and Embiid have a history as Rose was Embiids agent before taking the job in New York.

The big man had nothing but positive things to say back in 2020 after Rose got the position: “Leon is my guy, he’s like family to me. When I heard the news I was happy for him. He’s cool. Being an agent for such a long time and getting a GM or a president job I think is amazing. I’m so happy for him. I’m sure he’ll do a good job over there. I think he’s a great human being. He’s going to do a great job.”

High praise from the future 2022-23 Most valuable player.

The Sixers will enter the 2023-24 NBA season coming off yet another disappointing playoff run. Philly went into the playoffs as the third seed in the Eastern Conference after going 54-28 in the regular season. Sweeping the Brooklyn Nets, it set up a clash with the Boston Celtics in round two. Taking a 3-2 series lead, Philly had a chance to close it out at home and move to the Eastern Conference Finals. Things wouldn't go as planned and the Sixers would lose Game Six in the fourth quarter before Jayson Tatum scored 51 points in the Game Seven defeat.

Embiid is signed for the long term but the pressure in Philly is certainly mounting. It’s been three straight seasons of second-round exits and Embiid has had to watch his MVP counterparts Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo win championships.

A change of scenery could be coming in the distant future and the Knicks are one of the teams to monitor. New York has Rose which could be a deciding factor but they also have a war chest of picks to offer.

