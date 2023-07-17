RJ Barrett to play for Team Canada at the FIBA World Cup

Earlier this summer, we got news that both Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart would be representing Team USA at this year’s FIBA World Cup and late last week, we got confirmation that RJ Barrett would be joining them there as a member of Team Canada. Team USA, coached by Steve Kerr, will likely be favorites at the tournament once again as they’ve put together yet another strong roster. Along with the aforementioned Brunson and Hart, they’ve rostered Anthony Edwards, Brandon Ingram, Mikal Bridges, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Paolo Banchero. But Canada, who is currently ranked 15th in the world, has assembled a very intriguing roster themselves thanks in part to Barrett’s father, who is the general manager of the squad. They’ll be without star wing Andrew Wiggins but will send a roster headlined by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, Dillon Brooks, Lugentz Dort, and Barrett himself.

Barrett last played for the Canadian national team in the summer of 2021 as part of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament. Over the course of three games, the then 21 year-old had a very encouraging performance averaging 20.3PPG (third in the tournament), 4.3RPG, and 4.7APG while shooting 48.9% from the field and 31.6% from three.

With Gilgeous-Alexander and Murray, who were both absent from the 2021 tournament, back in the fold, Barrett will likely see a dip in his role and stats but it’ll still be nice seeing the young wing back in action with a chance to showcase a bit of what he has been working on this offseason. The FIBA World Cup will be held from August 25th to September 10th with the knockout stages starting on September 5th.