Knicks draft pick Rokas Jokubaitis to remain with Barcelona next season

While there are still a lot of questions surrounding Rokas Jokubaitis, his game, his fit, and when he’ll come over, the question of if he’ll play a game as a Knicks this upcoming season was recently answered as it was reported that the 22 year-old point guard would be playing with FC Barcelona again this season.

“Everything’s agreed upon,” Jokubaitis said during the first day of the Lithuanian national team training camp where he is with former Knick Ignas Brazdeikis. “I signed a 1+1+1+1 deal with Barca, the plus in the contract has been activated in July again, I still have a contract with them.” He went on to add that while he still needed to speak with his agent, everything was in order and that there was nothing to be worried about.

Happy 4th everybody. Last thing on Rokas and why he’s not not playing in Summer League, which is most reasonable since World Cup not till late Aug.



From his agent:



“There is no room for Rokas on the Knicks roster, therefore playing summer league doesn’t make much sense.” https://t.co/PMadUnZmQg — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) July 4, 2023

With guys like Immanuel Quickley and Deuce McBride being floated around in trade rumors this offseason, some fans started wondering if Jokubaitis, who averaged 5.3PPG, 2RPG, and 2.6APG in 39 games last season, would finally be coming over. As mentioned earlier, the answer now is clear. Jokubaitis will instead spend at least another season overseas finetuning his game, and he and his agent will also likely be monitoring the Knicks’ roster situation as his camp recently said, “There is no room for Rokas on the Knicks roster, therefore playing summer league doesn’t make much sense.” Jokubaitis has his share of supporters both in the organization and fanbase so it would be nice to see the young prospect come over to see what he is capable of, but for now, we’ll just have to wait and hope that he has another strong campaign with FC Barcelona.