Josh Hart will compete for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup

One nation under Hart.

By Joe Flynn
NBA: Playoffs-Miami Heat at New York Knicks Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

This has been a big couple of days for Josh Hart. First, he exercised his 2023-24 player option to remain a New York Knick. Then, he joined yet another prestigious basketball team:

He joins Jalen Brunson as the only Knicks on Team USA. While Brunson should — I repeat, should — get the starting point guard job, Hart will likely struggle to find playing time on a USA squad stacked with young wings.

Critics are saying this USA team lacks the size necessary to compete. Walker Kessler and former Knick Bobby Portis are the team’s only true centers, though they can (and should) experiment with Jaren Jackson Jr. at the 5. But Hart plays much bigger than his size, and he could be a real asset as a defender and rebounder.

But will Hart get minutes? Team USA usually blows out a few teams in the opening rounds, so he should make a few appearances. Either way, he’s a great teammate.

Best of luck in the World Cup, Jalen and Josh. Represent the orange and blue with pride.

