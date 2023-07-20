Two free agents Knicks should consider: Terence Davis and Hamidou Diallo

Many free agents have either signed with new teams or returned to their current squad on new deals at this point in the NBA offseason.

There are still two unrestricted free agents on the board that I believe the New York Knicks can make a small play at.

Terence Davis:

The 26-year-old Davis was a member of the Sacramento Kings last season. He appeared in 64 games, playing just over 13 minutes a game. His 2022-23 stats don't particularly stand out but there are things he brings to the table. He’s a player that can score, and having someone come off the bench and put the ball in the basket is always valuable.

Last season, he had some nice performances and scored in double figures 18 times. This isn't to say Davis would start lighting it up on the Knicks, but he could find a role. A good shooter, he can certainly raise his three-point percentage from 36.6 percent in 2022-23. There were 27 instances last season where the Kings' shooting guard hit at least two three-pointers. He favored the left corner where he hit 15/37 (40.5%) of his attempts.

What I like about Terence Davis is he’s a player that can get hot on the right night. When things look good, they look. If he doesn't have it, defenses still have to be conscious of his shot-making if left open. He’s been around four seasons, has a bit of playoff experience, and has shown a budding offensive game throughout his career.

If the Knicks could snag him for a good price, it’d be a great signing.

Hamidou Diallo:

Diallo, the 45th pick in the 2018 NBA draft is an exciting player that could electrify the Garden crowd. Bouncing around from the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons, he’s a player that can score in bunches. Highlighting last season, he found himself scoring double digits in 26 of 56 games.

His best month came in January when he averaged 12.8 points and saw around 22 minutes per game. His field goal percentage was strong at just over 69 percent. Following a good January, he had a strong February where he averaged 11.8 points on nearly 60 percent shooting in 19.6 minutes per game. He’s a good solid scorer that would bring energy off the bench for New York. A downside is he is not a three-point shooter but generates a lot of his points in the paint or on the fastbreak. He shot 72.1 percent in the restricted area and was also 16/17 on dunks cutting to the basket.

The soon-to-be 25-year-old is strong, fast, and plays with an edge that Knicks fans can get behind. It wouldn't be a bad move for New York to swoop in and see what the bouncy six-foot-five guard can provide for them.

Diallo can also generate a lot of highlights:

Follow Josh on Twitter for more Knicks and sports stories.