Quentin Grimes to participate on US Select Team in preparation for the FIBA World Cup

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes will be a member of the USA Select Team for the FIBA World Cup.

New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes will participate on the U.S. Select Team among group of rising Americans who will join Team USA camp in August for FIBA World Cup, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Grimes averaged 11.3 points as a full-time starter for Knicks last season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 21, 2023

Grimes will be competing in practice against teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart who are participating on the main squad.

The full list of roster of players on the main team can be found below:

The select team is nothing to scoff at and includes a roster of hungry young rising players. Grimes will now join confirmed players Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Keegan Murray, and Peyton Pritchard.

This should be great prep for the 23-year-old Grimes who is coming off his second year in the league. After a lackluster rookie season that only saw him play 46 games, the 25th pick in the 2021 NBA draft showed major improvements. He raised his scoring average from 6.0 to 11.3, and minutes from 17.1 to 29.9 while also playing in 71 games. The soon-to-be third-year guard is expected to command a similar role this upcoming season with hopes of showing an even more improved overall game.

Grimes is also eligible to travel to the World Cup with the team as a replacement player if anyone gets injured before the games start.

He’s a valued defender, and shooter, and can build confidence while playing against some of the best young stars in the NBA. Big things ahead.

Training camp is set to begin in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 3rd. Later that month, the U.S. team will travel to the Philippines for their first game.

