The Spurs reportedly have interest in trading for Evan Fournier

It’s no secret now that the Knicks are and have been trying to trade away disgruntled shooting guard Evan Fournier. But the questions remains, who would trade for him. Fournier is an explosive volume shooter capable of instantly bolstering a team’s spacing. And because of that there are teams who are interested in the veteran guard. But due to his very obvious defensive shortcomings, and larger than ideal contract, it hasn’t been too easy to get a deal done.

One team that has been linked to Fournier for some time now, are the Spurs. San Antonio recently hit the jackpot and drafted the consensus number one pick, Victor Wembanyama and by bringing in Fournier, they’d be able to give their prized rookie a fellow Frenchman and a veteran mentor. When asked about the prospect of playing in San Antonio, Fournier recently said, “It’s not the Spurs of 2014 anymore but playing for Coach Pop and learning from him, it would be a pleasure and an honor, for sure,”. He also spoke a bit on the number one pick, saying, “Being with Victor (Wembanyama), looking at the Olympics, being able to start chemistry on the court, that would be great.”

The Spurs, presumably like many other teams interested in Fournier, have likely been asking the Knicks for a draft pick to take Fournier and his contract on and that’s where the hold up seems to be coming from at the moment. Ian Begley of SNY reported that New York has thus far been very hesitant in adding draft compensations in a Fournier deal, saying, “If it’s San Antonio, they don’t have an interest in adding compensation.” Begley did state that he expects Fournier to be traded prior to the season but for now, the Knicks seem keen on staying pact and being patient. That being said, New York, who is very obviously not planning on playing Fournier, has very little leverage in this situation, so if they are determined to get a deal done before the commencement of the season, they may just have to end up parting ways with a pick.