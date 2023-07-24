Knicks Updates: Two weddings, a baby, and obligatory Joel Embiid speculation

Joel Embiid, center for the Philadelphia 76ers, tied the knot with Anne de Paula in the Hamptons on Saturday.

The “finally got a ring” jokes are already stale.

Earlier this month, Embiid caused a stir at the Uninterrupted Film Festival in Los Angeles when he said, “I just want to win a championship. Whatever it takes. I don’t know where that’s gonna be. Whether it’s in Philly or anywhere else. I just want to have a chance.” Over the weekend, on SiriusXM NBA Radio, 76ers beat writer Keith Pompey opined:

“I would say the Knicks [are a potential Embiid landing spot]. Leon Rose used to be his agent, Joel already owns a house up in New York, he’s had it for a while. And the worst-kept secret is that the Knicks have been compiling and keeping a whole of their first-round draft picks hoping and praying that Embiid asks out. If you add Joel Embiid to that team, that team is going to be catapulted to one of the top teams in the East. And I could see that absolutely happening.”

Like the rest of the league, the Knicks are waiting to see how the Harden saga impacts Joel Embiid’s happiness. This past weekend in the Hamptons, he seemed happy enough. Here is a wedding photo of Embiid with Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton, and Georges Niang.

Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, De'Anthony Melton, and Georges Niang at Joel Embiid's wedding



(via leealtman/IG)

Noticeably absent was James Harden, the star guard who wants to be traded from the team. Conventional wisdom seems to be that Embiid will request a trade if Harden leaves. Wouldn’t it be a fun twist if Harden staying is what drives Embiid away?

As for the Knicks’ current big man, Mitchell Robinson, he celebrated his own blessed event his weekend:

Riley Robinson is here! Congrats Mom Lindsey & Dad Mitchell!

Congratulations on the new arrival, Blockness!

And remember to check your mail for the invitation: Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson is engaged to marry Ali Marks on July 29.

Our point guard is getting married this week

That’s this Saturday! If you are still unsure about what to gift the happy couple, they are registered at Crate & Barrel. FYI, I’ll be getting them the napkin rings.

What a busy offseason for our NBA families! Mazel tov!