Help Wanted: Come join the Posting and Toasting team!

Hello. Do you like the Knicks? Would you like to write about the Knicks?

We here at Posting and Toasting are looking to expand our staff with a variety of different types of paid contractor positions, from people to blog the news, write game previews and recaps, weekly columns, among other possible duties. Pay rates vary based on responsibilities and experience level.

Qualifications include, but may not be limited to:

A genuine passion for basketball, particularly for the New York Knicks. This is easily the most important.

Previous writing/blogging/social media/graphic design experience, whatever is relevant to the position being applied for.

An ability to come up with original editorial ideas to help both drive and react to the ongoing conversation around the team. This can range from X’s and O’s, deep-dive statistical breakdowns to more column/blog-style takes on what it all actually means. Or perhaps a blend of all of the above and more.

An ability to accept feedback and make prompt adjustments to a story prior to publishing, and to submit work prior to deadlines.

So if you’re looking to join our crew, then fill out this form and apply! And be prepared to show examples of your prior work. We look forward to hearing from you!