Knicks bring back guard Duane Washington Jr.

Last week, the Knicks waived 23-year-old guard, Duane Washington Jr., so they could sign Dyaln Windler to their third and final two-way contract. But we haven’t seen the last of Washington as a Knick, at least for now. On Sunday, the team announced in a press release that they had signed the former Phoenix Sun. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed so it is still currently unknown if he signed a standard deal or an Exhibit 10 contract which would allow him to fight for a chance to make the roster in training camp.

The Knicks are in dire need of bigger wings right now so it may be difficult for Washington to make the roster. But if he were to make the cut, he could be another intriguing young piece for the Knicks to try and develop. Despite going undrafted in the 2021 draft, Washington averaged 9.8PPG in 48 games with the Pacers during his first season and ranked 12th in points per game and third in three-point percentage among qualifying rookies. And in 31 games as a Sun last season, the 6’3” guard averaged 7.9PPG, 1.2RPG, and 2APG before being waived in February. He still has plenty to prove before making the team, let alone the rotation, but the crafty guard has a nice handle to go along with a solid jump shot, making him a solid candidate as an emergency guard if the Knicks decide to continue loading up on guards.