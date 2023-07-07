It took a while, but the Knicks and Pacers finalized the Obi Toppin trade on Friday afternoon. We knew the Knicks would be getting two second-round picks for their former lottery pick, but which two seconds, exactly? Here are the details:

Least favorable of Pacers’ and Suns’ 2028 second-round pick

Least favorable of Pacers’ and Wizards’ 2029 second-round pick

So not only does the return for Obi amount to a couple of second-rounders that won’t convey until the end of the decade, the Pacers will get to keep the higher second-round picks in both 2028 and 2029.

Woof.

It became clear early this summer that the Knicks wouldn’t be able to get a good return for Obi, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal. Still, this return is paltry, indeed. Here’s hoping it doesn’t come back to bite the team in the butt.

As for the Pacers, there is now a photo of Obi wearing their merch on the team’s social media accounts. I refuse to post the photo on here, because it’s too painful.