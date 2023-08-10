RJ Barrett scores 12 in a scrimmage, Fournier sprains an ankle

On Wednesday, Germany narrowly beat RJ Barrett and Team Canada in a fun FIBA World Cup warm-up match. Despite 12 points from the New York Knicks small forward, Canada lost 86-81.

To prepare for the upcoming FIBA World Cup, the two nations squared off in Wednesday’s international exhibition game. Barrett played well for his country, drilling 5-of-10 from the floor, and 2-for-4 from three.

Highlights:

RJ Barrett vs Germany highlights



pic.twitter.com/YOfCBqaZtO — Teg (@IQfor3) August 9, 2023

Canada fell behind by double-digits throughout the first half, but the Maple Mamba et al came out with a vengeance after intermission. They started the third frame with an unanswered eight-point run that included threes from RJ and Dillon Brooks (his only points of the game).

Team Canada managed to knot the game at 79 apiece in the fourth, but Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic) and Dennis Schröder (Toronto Raptors) sealed the victory with timely final baskets.

This was the Canadians first pre-FIBA World Cup game.

Lu Dort scored a team-high 14 for Canada. For the Germans, Wagner tallied up 18 points, two boards, and four thefts, and Schröder scorched with 16 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds.

Note: Rumors of RJ’s growth spurt may have been exaggerated. Team Canada still lists him at 6’6”.

Up next, Barrett and Team Canada will face New Zealand on Aug. 12.

FOURNIER INJURED

According to reports, New York Knick (for now) Evan Fournier has played well for France this summer. The veteran guard is eager to be traded to a new team, and his international play should garner interest in his sharpshooting services. Unfortunately, that plan suffered a setback on August 7 when Fournier sprained his ankle in France’s 90-72 victory over Venezuela.

Evan totaled 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists in the win.

A first round NBA Draft pick 2012, Fournier became understandably miffed last season when Coach Tom Thibodeau first benched him in favor of sophomore Quentin Grimes, and then sat him for the rest of the year.

Fournier has been a staple of France’s Senior team since 2014. The upcoming FIBA tournament should showcase Fournier for NBA teams looking to add shooting on their bench. Sitting out with a sprained ankle won’t help to generate any interest or expedite his departure. Get well soon, Ev!