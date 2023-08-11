Josh Hart’s contract details emerge

USA Basketball said that Josh Hart missed this week’s 117-74 scrimmage win over Puerto Rico due to “rest.”

What was really going on? Contract stuff!

According to The Athletic (paywalled), Hart signed his new contract while receiving treatment on a training table in Malaga, Spain, where Team USA is preparing for weekend games:

“It was actually pretty cool, I was just laying down on the training table, getting some treatment, on FaceTime with her and signing the contract,” Hart said. “It meant a lot. I wasn’t highly touted coming out of high school, wasn’t highly regarded in the draft, went through free agency the first time and I was restricted, it was a terrible experience for me, so to be able to do this, it’s a dream come true – just being able to have something that can take care of my parents, my family, my kids.

The New York Knicks confirmed on Thursday that the team has signed the tenacious wing to a new deal.

“Josh’s immediate impact on our team last season — both on and off the court — cannot be understated, and we are thrilled to announce he has signed an extension,” said Knicks president Leon Rose in Thursday’s press release. “The leadership and competitiveness Josh brings fits perfectly with the culture we are building.”

According to Spotrac.com, the four-year deal is worth $81,285,120, with an average salary of $20,321,280. The deal was signed using the veteran extension. The new extension takes effect for the 2024-25 season. Hence, he has $58 million guaranteed over the next three years and a 2027-28 team option valued at $22.3 M.

The 28-year-old Hart (6’4”, 215 lbs) averaged 10.2 points (58.6% FG, 51.9% 3PT), seven boards, and 3.6 assists in 25 games with the Knicks last season. Acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers on Feb. 9, he quickly made an impact; since Feb. 11, he logged 256 points, 176 rebounds, and 90 assists, almost entirely off the bench. Leon wasn’t kidding!

With Hart’s help, the club had the league’s third-best record (17-8) over the season’s final 25 games. In two rounds of postseason play, Hart averaged 10.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 11 games, playing 32.1 minutes per contest.

The extension confirms that the Knicks see Hart as a cornerstone for the foreseeable future.

In the immediate future, Josh should be fully rested now and ready to suit up for upcoming exhibition games against Slovenia (Saturday) and Spain (Sunday).

Congratulations Josh!