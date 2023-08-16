Brace yourselves for even more mock trades as Joel Embiid causes a stir on social media

Due to the Knicks’ very well-known wish to add another star, the franchise has been involved in an almost comical number of mock trades and trade rumors. Whether it’s a star being made available by their team, or a star looking even remotely unhappy, fans and reporters alike have spent much of the last few months cooking up potential trades. It’s happened with Zach LaVine, Karl-Anthony Towns, James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard, and Paul George. Another big-name player that has seen his name be closely linked with the Knicks, is Joel Embiid, who caused a stir a couple months ago with comments regarding where he wants to win.

Was not expecting Joel Embiid to say “or anywhere else” when talking about championships… He’s close to his breaking point here in Philly. pic.twitter.com/0MqXX1rnrT — AJ Torres (@ajtorres1230) July 17, 2023

Those rumors quieted down after a while though as neither the Knicks nor the Sixers seemed serious about getting a deal done in the near future. New York appeared content with its roster construction and Philadelphia remained intent on running things back with its reigning MVP. But the Embiid rumors have resurfaced again after something his teammate did.

James Harden: “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.” pic.twitter.com/AmHJ0WwbF2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 14, 2023

Earlier this week, Harden, who Embiid gave a lot of credit to during his MVP speech, called out the Sixers’ president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey and labeled him a liar. On the same day, Embiid, who is known as social media character of sorts, removed Philadelphia from his location on Twitter. Now, this could very much mean nothing at all. Plenty of athletes have changed their location, or unfollowed their current teams, and plenty of times, it’s lead to nothing. Not to mention, his profile picture is still him at what seems to be a Philadelphia Eagles game.

Joel Embiid removed “Philadelphia” from his location pic.twitter.com/s7BDZeI6iq — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 15, 2023

But it is still interesting. In a vacuum, it may not mean much. Maybe Embiid just wanted to change things up, or shoot, maybe it’s just the big man trolling fans and reporters as he’s been known to do. But given the timing of it coming right after his teammate called out one of the leaders of the organization, it is something to keep in the back of your mind. Just make sure you keep it in the very, very, very back of your mind because given Embiid’s reputation to have his fun on social media, the Sixers stance of not wanting to trade away its star big man, and the Knicks patient approach to acquiring a star, nothing is likely to happen for a while.