The Knicks’ 2023-24 regular season schedule has been announced

The New York Knicks’ 2023-24 regular season schedule was announced Thursday.

Their campaign kicks off with an ESPN-televised home game versus the Celtics on October 25. ESPN will air ten Knicks games this season, TNT will carry seven, NBA TV will have five, and ABC gets three. The rest I’ll happily watch on MSG in the company of the GOATS, Walt “Clyde” Frazier and Mike Breen.

Of note will be their Christmas Day matchup versus Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden.

Jalen Brunson and the Knicks will face the Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks only twice this season, with a game in January and February. Also coming to town in February will be Lebron James and the Lakers, followed by Steph Curry with the Warriors. Come see the stars!

There’s a 5-game road trip slated for November and another in December, and a four-game trip at the tail end of the season. It appears they will be playing 12 back-to-backs this time out. According to Stefan Bondy (NY Daily News), the league average is 14, so thanks for small favors, Commish.

The Knicks won’t see Obi Toppin in a Pacers uniform for the first time until December 30, when our heroes travel to Indiana. In total, New York will face the Pacers three times this regular season. Expect dunks.

The New York Knicks 2023 preseason starts on October 9 versus Boston, followed by games against Minnesota (Oct. 14), the Celts again (Oct. 17), and Washington (Oct. 18).

As for their In-Season Tournament schedule, the Knicks are in East Group B and will play Milwuakee on November 3, followed by Washington (Nov. 17), Miami (Nov. 24), and Charlotte (Nov. 28).

Their regular season ends with a matinee game against Chicago on April 14.

Go Knicks!