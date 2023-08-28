Thanasis Antetokounmpo was “close” to rejoining the Knicks

In an interview posted today at BasketNews.com, Thanasis Antetokounmpo discussed the interest he had received from the New York Knicks during his free agency. Here are the relevant bits:

Many were surprised by Shams Charania’s report suggesting you were getting some big interest from the Knicks. Just how close were you to leaving Milwaukee for New York?

Close. Obviously, Giannis is my brother, and obviously, I love Milwaukee. I love Milwaukee. But at the same time... I want to play. You always want to play and feel important. And at the same time, you want, like... It’s just because of how I am as a player. That would be different if I were in Europe and any other team. But now it became a little bit more like, oh, okay, he’s on the team because...

But I was like: you know what? No. Why would I do this?

Ultimately, I sat down with the new coach [Adrian Griffin]. During the free agency, I was off in Greece. But I sat down with the new coach and talked with him. He said he appreciates the way I play, he values my game. You know, every coach has a different opinion of everybody. But when I picked the teams, hearing the coach and everything... I thought this was the place for me. […]

What ultimately was the deal-break that you decided against moving to the Knicks?

I wouldn’t say it was a deal breaker...

Was there a specific conversation that had a major influence on your decision?

I was in Greece all the time. So, while I was in Greece, I didn’t talk about free agency...

So, only Giannis had the power to influence your choice...

No, but not only Giannis... We have a great culture in Milwaukee. We have great stuff. And just with the change and everything... Two years ago, when I hit the free agency and signed a two-year deal, many teams wanted to give me an opportunity. And back then, I thought I was part of a winning culture and a winning team. But at the same time, I wanted an opportunity to help the team in any way that I could.