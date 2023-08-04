Knicks sign Obadiah Noel, Dmytro Skapinstev to Exhibit 10 contracts

The Knicks, who continue to be in pulled into trade rumors, seem intent on staying patient and have instead been shifted their focus to rounding out the bottom of their roster with two-way contracts and deciding who to bring in for their training camp. New York added to that list on Thursday by signing 24-year-old wing Obadiah Noel and 25-year-old big man Dmytro Skapintsev to an Exhibit 10 contract, which financially incentivizes both players to join the Westchester Knicks if they do not make the NBA roster out of training camp.

Noel, who averaged 10.6PPG, 2.9RPG. 2.1APG, and 1.4SPG while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from three for the Westchester Knicks last year, played four seasons for UMASS-Lowell and during his time there, he averaged 14.6PPG, 3.9RPG, and 2.2APG while shooting 48.4% from three. The 6’4” guard is a bit of a tweener as he isn’t a true point guard but also an undersized shooting guard, but has flashed potential of his ability to score off the dribble, get to the line, and make outside shots at a solid clip.

Skapintsev played in 28 regular season games for the Westchester Knicks last season where he averaged 8.1PPG, 5.9RPG, 1.6APG, and .6BPG, and recently suited up for the Knicks Summer League team where he averaged 7.4PPG, 6.6RPG, 2.6APG, and 1.8BPG.

With these two signings now official, New York has a full 21-man offseason roster with 12 fully or partially guaranteed contracts, six non-guaranteed contracts, and three two-way contracts.