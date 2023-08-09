Knicks, Josh Hart agree to 4-year, $81 million extension

Josh Hart is staying put.

This news became finalized today as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Hart will be signing a four-year, $81 million extension to stay with the New York Knicks when he becomes eligible on Thursday, August 10th.

ESPN story on Knicks G Josh Hart finalizing a four-year, $81 million contract extension https://t.co/2lr5nLa8Cj — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 9, 2023

After being traded to the Knicks at the deadline from the Portland Trail Blazers, Hart really helped energize a Knicks team making a playoff push. The Knicks had a 17-8 regular season record with Hart who averaged ten points, seven rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. His outside shooting in the regular season looked great as he knocked down 27/52 (51.9%) threes. The playoffs saw him regress where he hit 10/32 threes (31.3%). If he can get that percentage up to around 36-38 percent in 2023-24, he will be an effective outside shooter for this team. He only started one of the 25 games but played 30 minutes a game and often closed games.

In June, Hart picked up his $12.9 million player option for the 2023-24 season so that the Knicks could use their full midlevel exception to sign Hart’s former Villanova teammate Donte DiVincenzo.

Wojnarowski includes the contact details below:

“Hart’s deal — which he will become eligible to sign Thursday — will deliver him a total of $94 million through the 2027-28 season. The $81 million is the maximum that Hart can sign for and is 140% off his $12.96 million contract in 2023-24. He will receive $18.1 million in the 2024-25 season.”

The bottom line is, Josh Hart is not going anywhere anytime soon. He plays hard, has great chemistry with his best friend Jalen Brunson, and does all the intangibles that would make any fanbase love him.

Hart will look to build off his strong regular season finish and solid playoff run with the Knicks going into the 2023-24 season.

Follow Josh on Twitter for more Knicks news and stories.