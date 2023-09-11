Schedule for Westchester Knicks 2023-24 season

Last week, the Westchester Knicks unveiled their 2023-24 Showcase Cup and regular season schedule. The Westchester club is the G-League affiliate of the New York Knicks.

The G-League allows fans to watch up-and-coming young talent as well as veterans who are trying to rejoin the big leagues or get back into playing shape post-injury. The best part: the tickets are a lot cheaper than seats at Madison Square Garden.

In recent seasons, Deuce McBride and Jericho Sims got reps with the club when not playing in Manhattan. The team’s 2022-23 campaign ended with a 9-23 record, which tied for third worst in the league. But the year before . . . 17-15! Not bad!

Founded in 2014, the club plays home games at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY. Their coach is DeSagana Diop, who was hired last season and had spent two years as an assistant with the Houston Rockets. And, if you meet him, the mascot is named Hudson.

Westchester Knicks’ 2023-24 G-League schedule

Fri, 11/10/2023 @ Delaware, 7:00 PM (Showcase Cup)

Sun, 11/12/2023 vs. Maine, 3:00 PM (Showcase Cup)

Wed, 11/15/2023 @ Greensboro, 11:00 AM (Showcase Cup)

Sat, 11/18/2023 vs. Delaware, 3:00 PM (Showcase Cup)

Mon, 11/20/2023 vs. Raptors 905, 7:00 PM (Showcase Cup)

Wed, 11/22/2023 vs. Long Island, 7:00 PM (Showcase Cup)

Sat, 11/25/2023 @ Greensboro, 7:00 PM (Showcase Cup)

Wed, 11/29/2023 vs. Maine, 7:00 PM (Showcase Cup)

Fri, 12/1/2023 @ College Park, 11:00 AM (Showcase Cup)

Sun, 12/3/2023 @ College Park, 2:00 PM (Showcase Cup)

Wed, 12/6/2023 vs. Raptors 905, 11:00 AM (Showcase Cup)

Sun, 12/10/2023 vs. Long Island, 1:00 PM (Showcase Cup)

Fri, 12/15/2023 @ Capital City, 7:00 PM (Showcase Cup)

Sun, 12/17/2023 @ Capital City, 5:00 PM (Showcase Cup)

Wed, 12/27/2023 vs. Raptors 905, 7:00 PM

Fri, 12/29/2023 vs. Grand Rapids, 7:00 PM

Sat, 12/30/2023 vs. Osceola, 7:00 PM

Wed, 1/3/2024 @ Long Island, 7:00 PM

Fri, 1/5/2024 @ Delaware, 7:00 PM

Sat, 1/6/2024 @ Delaware, 6:00 PM

Mon, 1/8/2024 vs. Capital City, 7:00 PM

Thu, 1/11/2024 vs. Windy City, 7:00 PM

Mon, 1/15/2024 vs. Cleveland, 1:00 PM

Tue, 1/16/2024 vs. Cleveland, 7:00 PM

Thu, 1/18/2024 @ Osceola, 7:00 PM

Wed, 1/24/2024 vs. College Park, 7:00 PM

Thu, 1/25/2024 vs. College Park, 7:00 PM

Sat, 1/27/2024 @ Indiana, 6:00 PM

Mon, 1/29/2024 @ Indiana, 6:00 PM

Thu, 2/1/2024 @ Wisconsin, 6:00 PM

Sat, 2/3/2024 @ Wisconsin, 7:00 PM

Thu, 2/8/2024 vs. Birmingham, 7:00 PM

Fri, 2/9/2024 vs. Birmingham, 7:00 PM

Wed, 2/14/2024 vs. Capital City, 7:00 PM

Thu, 2/22/2024 vs. Windy City, 7:00 PM

Sun, 2/25/2024 @ Maine, 1:00 PM

Sat, 3/2/2024 @ Motor City, 3:00 PM

Sun, 3/3/2024 @ Motor City, 1:00 PM

Wed, 3/6/2024 @ Long Island, 7:00 PM

Sun, 3/10/2024 @ Ontario, 3:00 PM

Mon, 3/11/2024 @ South Bay, 7:00 PM

Wed, 3/13/2024 @ South Bay, 7:00 PM

Tue, 3/19/2024 @ Raptors 905, 7:30 PM

Thu, 3/21/2024 @ Maine, 7:00 PM

Mon, 3/25/2024 vs. Greensboro, 7:00 PM

Wed, 3/27/2024 vs. Greensboro, 11:00 AM

Fri, 3/29/2024 vs. Memphis, 7:00 PM

Sat, 3/30/2024 vs. Memphis, 7:00 PM

