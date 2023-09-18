Knicks and Mets mourn passing of Dennis D’Agostino

Dennis D’Agostino, the New York Knicks’ team historian and a significant figure on the New York sports scene, has died at 66.

The native New Yorker was a public relations member with the Mets and spent 36 seasons with the Knicks as a team historian and writer.

Notably, D’Agostino wrote the 2003 book, Garden Glory: An Oral History of the New York Knicks. Walt Frazier wrote the foreword to the book, which is described by Google Books thusly: “Culled from the memories of dozens upon dozens of players, coaches, team executives, owners, reporters, and fans, this work features the participation of such Knicks icons as Senator Bill Bradley, Phil Jackson, Marv Albert, Patrick Ewing, Walt Frazier, Earl Monroe, Anthony Mason, Charles Oakley, and John Starks. This is an essential book not only for Knicks fans everywhere, but for any basketball fan eager to hear the inside stories never previously published before.”

Other titles by D’Agostino include This Date in New York Mets History and Keepers of the Game: When the Baseball Beat was the Best Job on the Paper.

Here is the statement from the Knicks:

Regular viewers of the Knicks games on the MSG network have surely heard Mike Breen and Clyde mention D’Agostino from time to time. On X, Alan Hahn wrote, “He wrote a book ALL Knicks fans must have: Garden Glory. He spoke to the legends and curated the history. I’m going to miss our chats and debates and his passionate knowledge of this team.”

By all accounts, Dennis was a true mensch and a bottomless well of history, stats, and love for New York sports. May he rest in peace.